News digest: Govt vs RBI, gold monetisation scheme, diesel cars, and more

1. Govt to renew pressure on at Nov 19 meet, make a case for its proposals

The forthcoming meeting of the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), scheduled for November 19, is likely to be no less stormy than the one that was held in Mumbai on October 23, which was soon followed by a series of developments that brought to the fore differences between the central bank and the Union finance ministry. Read more...

2. Enhanced Customs revenue likely to help govt rein in fiscal deficit

As an unexpected saviour, a higher-than-expected revenue from is likely to help the rein in its fiscal deficit within the targeted 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product in 2018-19 (FY19). Read more...

3. Govt may announce changes in in the next few days

The is planning a relaunch of the (GMS), launched three years ago, because of its slow progress. The finance ministry is likely to announce changes in the in the next few days, according to sources. Read more...

4. Death of diesel car, especially smaller ones, may not be far ahead

A Supreme Court order last week said diesel vehicles aged 10 years and above would not be allowed to run in the Capital Region (NCR), dealing a fresh blow to the sagging demand for diesel-run cars. Read more...

5. Top faculty, rigorous research propels to distinction

A vibrant research culture, top faculty, tie-ups with leading academic institutions around the world, and a relentless pursuit of ambitious goals, are some of the reasons why the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has stood high in the rankings this year. Read more...