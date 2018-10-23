News digest: IL&FS crisis, crude oil bill, Paytm staff held, and more

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank posts muted 4.5% Q2 profit growth due to ILFS provisioning
Auditors flag IL&FS Engineering's loans to subsidiaries, customer dues
News digest: IL&FS crisis, Ayushman Bharat, scooters lose speed, and more
Here's how the IL&FS crisis spread to NBFC stocks in Indian markets
News digest: Anti-profiteering norms, sexual harassment cases, and more
-
3 firms to advise IL&FS on revival
The new board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) took the first big step towards reviving the debt-ridden company by appointing two financial and transaction advisors and a restructuring advisor. Read more
CBI raids own headquarters as top bosses fight, PMO steps in
In an irony of sorts, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Monday conducted a raid on the 10th floor of its own headquarters in New Delhi while the two warring top bosses were summoned by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). To add to the public slugfest already in play, ‘top secret’ letters by the bosses, making bribery allegations against each other, surfaced. Read more
Paytm staff held for ‘blackmailing’ CEO
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is facing a new data challenge — some people have threatened to leak his personal data, compromising the reputation of his company One97 Communications. Read more
Crorepati club expands 60% in 3 yrs: CBDT
India is now home to 81,000 individuals with a disclosed income of above Rs 10 million per annum (or Rs 1 crore per annum, giving them the name crorepatis). Read more
Crude oil bill to rise 42% in FY19
The crude oil import bill for India is expected to increase by $37 billion to
$125 billion during the current financial year (2018-19, or FY19) — a 42 per cent spike over the 2017-18 (FY18) bill of $88 billion. The latest estimates were released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) on Monday. The previous estimate for the year was $105 billion. Rising crude oil prices and a weak rupee are the main reasons for this rise. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU