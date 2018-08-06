News digest: Insolvency cases, CEOs' bonus, homebuyers in Delhi, and more

-
8 special courts may hear insolvency cases
Private bank CEOs’ bonus goes missing in 2017-18
Top private bank chief executive officers (CEOs) are yet to see their full bonuses for 2016-17 ring into their bank accounts, 2017-18 annual reports show.
The bonus or variable pay paid to the top management is approved by the bank’s board and sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval. The banking regulator did not clear past bonuses of top private banks till the banks published their annual reports. Read more
What changed the tide for Apple in India
Two years ago, when Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook came calling, there was an air of excitement around one of the world’s best-known and loved brands.
The Cupertino-based major was looking to capitalise on the interest of Indian
consumers as well as the government in brand Apple and even set up a manufacturing base here. Read more
Rs may touch 70/$ by December
In a world getting rapidly sucked into a currency war vortex, India seems to be offering some stability, thanks to the relatively low export dependence of the economy and a country that is more inward-looking than others for its economic activities.
But that does not mean a full-blown currency war will not affect the rupee. If China’s currency devalues, there will be adjustments by other currencies including the Indian rupee, in the region. Read more
It’s easily a 15-year wait for homebuyers in Delhi-NCR
When Pankaj Gupta gave the down payment for his dream home in Jaypee Wish Town’s Kensington Park Apartment project in 2010, the person on the other side of the desk had promised delivery of the flat within three years. He was sure then that his two children were going to grow up in that house. Cut to 2018, and Gupta is now hoping to get that home by the time his children graduate from college. Read more
