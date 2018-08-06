News digest: Insolvency cases, CEOs' bonus, homebuyers in Delhi, and more

“These courts will be set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad,” a senior ministry official said.

While three courts are proposed to be set up in Mumbai, two may come up in Delhi and one each in Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Read more

Ministry officials say eight courts are proposed to be set up for this purpose.

CEOs’ bonus goes missing in 2017-18



Top chief executive officers (CEOs) are yet to see their full bonuses for 2016-17 ring into their bank accounts, 2017-18 annual reports show.

The bonus or variable pay paid to the top management is approved by the bank’s board and sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval. The banking regulator did not clear past bonuses of top private banks till the banks published their annual reports. Read more



What changed the tide for in India



Two years ago, when Chief Executive Officer came calling, there was an air of excitement around one of the world’s best-known and loved brands.

The Cupertino-based major was looking to capitalise on the interest of Indian

consumers as well as the government in brand and even set up a manufacturing base here. Read more



Rs may touch 70/$ by December



In a world getting rapidly sucked into a currency war vortex, India seems to be offering some stability, thanks to the relatively low export dependence of the economy and a country that is more inward-looking than others for its economic activities.

But that does not mean a full-blown currency war will not affect the rupee. If China’s currency devalues, there will be adjustments by other currencies including the Indian rupee, in the region. Read more



It’s easily a 15-year wait for homebuyers in Delhi-NCR



When Pankaj Gupta gave the down payment for his dream home in Jaypee Wish Town’s Kensington Park Apartment project in 2010, the person on the other side of the desk had promised delivery of the flat within three years. He was sure then that his two children were going to grow up in that house. Cut to 2018, and Gupta is now hoping to get that home by the time his children graduate from college. Read more