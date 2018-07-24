News digest: Midcap stocks, Vodafone-Idea merger, NPA resolutions, and more

-
Sebi probes sharp fall in the midcap stocks amid unfair trade allegations
The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun a preliminary investigation into the crash in share prices of small- and mid-cap companies in recent months. Read More
Voda, Idea pay up Rs 72 bn to govt, nod for merger soon
Putting an end to the speculation on whether or not the Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger would be delayed over the spectrum charge demand made by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the two companies have deposited a total of Rs 72 billion in cash and bank guarantee. With the financial dues out of the way, the merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular is likely to be approved in the next few days, a DoT source said. Read more 24 lenders sign pact for faster NPA resolutions
Two dozen lenders including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank on Monday signed an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) to speed up the resolution process of stressed assets in the range of Rs 500 million to Rs 5 billion under consortium lending. Read more Sleek new devices may dull Apple, Samsung’s festive sales
Apple and Samsung, the big two of India’s premium smartphone market for years, are staring at probable bloodshed in market share this festive season. A fleet of cutting-edge premium handsets have been lined up by OnePlus, Google, Huawei and Nokia. Also, the recent entry of Oppo and Vivo in the above-Rs 30,000 price segment is likely add to their woes. Read more
BRICS may unite against Trump's protectionist trade policies on July 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to South Africa for the 10th Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) summit on July 25 is expected to see the five nations hit out against US president Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies, while norms on greater financial integration and investment facilitation may be discussed. Read More
