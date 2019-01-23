News digest: Mindtree stake sale, Audi sales, MFs get tax notice, and more

-
Fairfax leads race for Mindtree stake
With the founders of Mindtree reluctant to cash in their holdings, Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax is learnt to be leading the race to acquire V G Siddhartha’s stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm, sources in the know said. Read more
Sun Pharma goes into damage control mode
Seeking to ease investor concerns, embattled drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced plans to unwind loans of Rs 2,238 crore given to a Dubai-based company, Atlas Global Trading FZC, and transfer the distribution of the domestic formulation business to a subsidiary from a separate entity. Read more
Mutual funds get tax notice
The income-tax (I-T) department is nudging companies, especially mutual fund houses, to pay the dividend distribution tax (DDT). Read more
Google promises a new search for political ads
As the country braces for the general elections this year, technology giant Google on Tuesday said it is bringing more openness to election advertising online and is enabling voters to get the election-related information they need. Read more
Our corporations becoming too big to control: Rajan
India will eventually surpass China in economic size and will be in a better position to create the infrastructure being promised by the Chinese side in South Asian countries, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said Tuesday. Read more
