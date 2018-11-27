JUST IN
Non-graduate CAs now eligible to become registered valuers, says ICAI
Business Standard

News digest: Modicare hospitals, IL&FS crisis, retail fuel prices, and more

With accredited hospitals resisting the Ayushman Bharat universe, the scheme has witnessed traction in general medical treatment much more than complex interventions, according to data

BS Web team  |  New Delhi 

healthcare, doctor
73% of the hospitals empanelled for the scheme belong to the public sector

Two-thirds of Modicare hospitals not accredited

Only a third of the hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat or Modicare, billed as the biggest health care scheme, are accredited. The latest data compiled by the government shows accredited and branded hospitals have, to a large extent, skipped the ambitious health care scheme, launched on September 25. Read more NHB seeks RBI approval for more liquidity


National Housing Bank (NHB) has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow it to increase its refinance limit to Rs 500 billion from Rs 300 billion at present, in a bid to provide liquidity to housing finance companies (HFCs). Read more


Telcos to pay Rs 245 bn to govt for old spectrum in 2019

Telecom companies will have to pay the government Rs 245 billion next year as deferred payment for spectrum won earlier. This is equivalent to almost the entire estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebidta) of these companies this financial year (2018-19). Read more Gujarat will buy IL&FS stake in GIFT City, says Rupani

Gujarat will buy out the 50 per cent stake of beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, to ensure there are no delays to the project, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday. Read more


Why retail fuel prices are out of step with crude oil fall

As crude oil prices take a dip, retail prices of petrol and diesel in Indian cities have failed to follow suit in equal measure. While some attribute it to the complex formula used in the country to arrive at fuel prices, others see it as a perfect opportunity for oil-marketing companies (OMCs) to make up for discounts offered a month back. Read more
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 02:33 IST

