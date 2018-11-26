News digest: PCA framework, oil prices impact, More power to ROCs, and more

FPIs may get high on India as oil prices fall

Foreign investors may come back to India because of the fall in oil prices and the improvement in the domestic fundamentals, but that could happen only after they make sure the oil correction is here to stay and India's deficits are bridged.

‘How will banks come out of PCA unless they lend?’

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have agreed to sort out their differences on some key issues affecting the economy. Ahead of the RBI's next board meeting on December 14, Financial Services Secretary RAJIV KUMAR talks to Somesh Jha about the Centre's views on some of the points of friction and the series of reforms the government has taken to strengthen public sector banks (PSBs).

Banks squeeze money flow to car dealers

Leading banks have turned extremely cautious of funding inventories of car dealers, who are sitting on an abnormally high number of unsold vehicles after a sluggish festive season.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea wean off double SIM users

Incumbent telecom (telco) operators are targeting that 50 per cent of double subscriber identity module (SIM) users in the country will move out of their networks as a result of the steep increase in the minimum recharge tariff to Rs 35 a month by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

More power to the registrar of Companies

The central government recently brought in an Ordinance to amend the Companies Act, 2013, with the objective of declogging the National Company Law Tribunal, decriminalising some minor offences, and empowering the Registrar of Companies and regional directors with additional penal powers. Business Standard reporters reached out to different stakeholders for a ground view of what they make of these changes.