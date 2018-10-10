News digest: Q2 earnings, direct tax panel, IL&FS mess, FDC drugs and more

might have little to cheer due to high input costs, rupee fall

Equity investors should brace for more downgrades in the September 2018 quarterly earnings season, which kicks off this week.

IL&FS, NHAI may reach out-of-court settlement on select highway projects

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and the Highways Authority of India (NHAI) might opt for an out-of-court settlement in a couple of highway projects where the crisis-hit firm moved court, challenging the arbitration amount.



Finance ministry to recast after discord on suggestions

The finance ministry has decided to reconstitute the task force on direct taxes law owing to differences between the ministry and the panel as well as among the members of the committee. The panel was set up last year.

1,600 combination drugs under govt lens, may face ban over safety issues

The government is planning another clampdown on fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, following a ban on more than 300 such medicines over safety issues last month.