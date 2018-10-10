News digest: Q2 earnings, direct tax panel, IL&FS mess, FDC drugs and more

-
IL&FS crisis: Firms to be compensated for cost hike in raw material
IL&FS mess highlights failure of key stakeholders, corporate governance
IL&FS' lenders to feel heat of defaults in Q2, see dent in capital adequacy
IL&FS mess shows why debt fund investors should watch out for credit risk
When govt takes charge of IL&FS, everybody behaves differently: Ex-director
Q2 earnings might have little to cheer due to high input costs, rupee fall
Equity investors should brace for more downgrades in the September 2018 quarterly earnings season, which kicks off this week. Read more...
IL&FS, NHAI may reach out-of-court settlement on select highway projects
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) might opt for an out-of-court settlement in a couple of highway projects where the crisis-hit firm moved court, challenging the arbitration amount.
Finance ministry to recast direct tax panel after discord on suggestions
The finance ministry has decided to reconstitute the task force on direct taxes law owing to differences between the ministry and the panel as well as among the members of the committee. The panel was set up last year. Read more...
1,600 combination drugs under govt lens, may face ban over safety issues
The government is planning another clampdown on fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, following a ban on more than 300 such medicines over safety issues last month. Read more...
