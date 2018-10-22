News digest: Q2 numbers, Brand Nano, flyer compensation rules, and more

-
Early bird Q2 numbers off to promising start
Early bird results at India Inc suggest the earnings season has started on an optimistic note, thanks to better-than-expected earnings growth by three of the country’s top firms — Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank also helped, by reporting numbers that were largely in line with Street expectations. Read More
The Nano, the ‘People’s Car’ conceived by Ratan Tata over a decade ago and launched in 2009, is as good as dead but it remains in production. A total of 156 Nanos have been produced and sold in the domestic market during the first half of 2018-19. Who is buying the car, which the masses in most parts of the country have dismissed? Read More
Under duress, Centre may water down flyer compensation rules
A proposed change of rules that would have made airlines liable to pay more compensation in the case of delayed and cancelled flights as well as for missed connecting flights has been put on the back burner under pressure from airline companies. Read More
A portfolio bigger than Jhunjhunwala’s, sans buying a single share
One of India’s biggest non-promoter shareholders got there without buying a single share. And the growth shows no signs of slowing down. But there’s no new Warren Buffett in Indian markets. Read More
Vedanta, VTB Bank still not out of Essar Steel race
The race to acquire Essar Steel may not be over yet as Vedanta and VTB Bank of Russia have said they would make better offers than ArcelorMittal’s if they get a Supreme Court approval. Read More
