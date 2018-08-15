News digest: Rupee recovers, Videocon loan issue, Fortis-IHH deal, and more

-
Rupee recovers after breaching 70 a dollar
The rupee recovered after touching an all-time low of 70.08 against the US dollar amid intense pressure on emerging market currencies, triggered by a financial crisis in Turkey, including the rout of its currency, lira. The rupee closed at Rs 69.89 on Tuesday. Read more
ICICI Bank explores consent option
ICICI Bank has intensified efforts to settle the alleged conflict of interest issue involving Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Read more
JSW makes highest bid for Bhushan Power
Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Steel has made the highest bid for Bhushan Power and Steel in the second round of bidding. JSW's revised offer stands at Rs 193.5 billion, up from Rs 110 billion submitted in February. Read more
Shareholders approve IHH takeover of Fortis
Fortis’ shareholders on Tuesday voted in favour of Malaysia's IHH Healthcare picking up a stake in the cash-strapped hospital chain. Around 99 per cent of the shareholders voted in favour of the deal. Read more
