News digest: Sensex rising high, FIFA World Cup 2018 Final, and more

on a high but foreign investors gain little



Foreign investors who put their money into India’s stock market and held on to their portfolios through the financial ups and downs of the last decade have made virtually no gains, thanks to a falling rupee. The market, however, touched new highs in this period. The returns for foreign investors are adjusted for currency. Read more.



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to tighten the norms governing auditors, chartered accountants (CAs), company secretaries (CSs), valuers and monitoring agencies that undertake third-party fiduciary assignments under the securities laws. Read more.



set to rejig crew management system after rostering scam





is likely to change the reporting structure of the crew management system as a fallout of the rostering scam, which resulted in significant losses for the carrier. While the airline is planning to shift a key official responsible for rostering in the crew management services (CMS), he’s likely to be “promoted” in the process. Some more heads would also roll, it is learnt. Read more.





France versus Croatia: The battle of economies has already been won

France and Croatia face off at the World Cup final on Sunday, an unexpected match-up that pairs one of the European Union’s founding nations against the bloc’s newest member. On the route to the final, France scored 10 goals, conceded four, and held their opponents scoreless in four games. Read more.

India is eyeing the tag of the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, after overtaking France as the sixth-largest economy and coming close to the UK, which is at the fifth place. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Saturday the Indian economy is at a take-off stage and is expected to be the world’s third largest by 2030 with GDP worth $10 trillion. Read more.