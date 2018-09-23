News digest: Tatas to buy Usha Martin's steel biz, Rafale row, and more

-
Tatas to acquire Usha Martin’s steel business
Tata Steel has executed a definitive agreement for acquisition of Usha Martin's steel business through a slump sale on a going concern basis. Read more
Defence Ministry counters ex-French President Hollande's claim on Rafale
The government on Saturday rebutted former French president Francois Hollande’s explosive allegation that New Delhi had nominated Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group as the industrial partner in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters from France. Read more
We're betting on India's middle market of art: Edward Gibbs of Sotheby's
Indian clients are spending more on art auctions these days, so it’s “a good time for us”, says Edward Gibbs, chairman for Middle East and India at auction house Sotheby’s. Read more
IL&FS infrastructure arm redesignates CFO Dilip Bhatia to assist asset sale
As the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group finds itself in a storm of defaults, the group's infrastructure arm, IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), has redesignated Chief Financial Officer Dilip Bhatia as its chief strategy officer. Read more
No sex please, we're Apple: iPhone giant seeks TV success on its own terms
Tim Cook sat down more than a year ago to watch Apple’s first scripted drama, “Vital Signs,” and was troubled by what he saw. Read more
