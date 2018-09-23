JUST IN
Defence Ministry counters ex-French President Hollande's claim on Rafale
Business Standard

News digest: Tatas to buy Usha Martin's steel biz, Rafale row, and more

From Tata Steel to acquire Usha Martin's steel business for up to Rs 47 billion to Apple seeks TV success on its own terms, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News digest

Tatas to acquire Usha Martin’s steel business

Tata Steel has executed a definitive agreement for acquisition of Usha Martin's steel business through a slump sale on a going concern basis. Read more

Defence Ministry counters ex-French President Hollande's claim on Rafale

The government on Saturday rebutted former French president Francois Hollande’s explosive allegation that New Delhi had nominated Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group as the industrial partner in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters from France. Read more

We're betting on India's middle market of art: Edward Gibbs of Sotheby's

Indian clients are spending more on art auctions these days, so it’s “a good time for us”, says Edward Gibbs, chairman for Middle East and India at auction house Sotheby’s. Read more

IL&FS infrastructure arm redesignates CFO Dilip Bhatia to assist asset sale

As the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group finds itself in a storm of defaults, the group's infrastructure arm, IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), has redesignated Chief Financial Officer Dilip Bhatia as its chief strategy officer. Read more

No sex please, we're Apple: iPhone giant seeks TV success on its own terms

Tim Cook sat down more than a year ago to watch Apple’s first scripted drama, “Vital Signs,” and was troubled by what he saw. Read more
First Published: Sun, September 23 2018. 01:06 IST

