News digest: TCS Q2 net up 22%, govt rejects World Bank's report, and more

From TCS Q2 growth to World Bank report on Human Capital, BS brings you the top stories

TCS eyes double-digit growth in FY19
Continuing with its growth story, Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest information technology services company, met the Street's expectations for the September quarter's financial numbers. Read More

RBI refuses to budge on data localization
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will stick to its data-localisation directive and the October 15 deadline to comply with it, the central bank strongly communicated in a meeting with payments services providers on Wednesday. Read More

Markets plunge on global sell-off
The sell-off in Indian equities intensified on Thursday as worries over slowing global growth, escalating trade tensions, and rising US treasury yields spooked investors worldwide. Read More

Govt dismisses World Bank’s report on human capital
The World Bank ranked India 115th among 157 countries in its first-ever Human Capital Index (HCI), drawing sharp criticism from the government on Thursday. India’s neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka were better placed at 106th, 102nd and 74th position, respectively. The index took into account parameters like child mortality, health and education. Read More

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 02:14 IST

