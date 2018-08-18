JUST IN
In Vajpayee's final journey, foster daughter, and not a male, lights pyre
News digest: Vajpayee's final journey, Jet Airways on flightpath, and more

From Vajpayee's final journey to Kerela floods, BS brings you top stories to keep up with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nation follows PM in Vajpayee’s final journey

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a devout Hindu. But as in life, so in death, he continued to challenge orthodox Hinduism. On Friday evening, at his final resting place near the banks of the Yamuna, his foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, and not a male relative as orthodox Hinduism mandates, performed the last rites of the lifelong bachelor. Read more

Business partners help keep Jet Airways on flightpath

Several long-term business partners of Jet Airways have stepped in to ease the pain for the cash-starved company, it is learnt. Help is coming from aircraft manufacturers, lessors and even state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), a source said. Read more

GDP grew in double digits twice under UPA: Panel

The Indian economy grew in double digits twice during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh government (2004-14), shows the back-dated data on the new series of gross domestic product (GDP) given by a panel on real sector statistics. Read more

Kerala toll rises to 324 as rain piles misery

The worst floods in a century in Kerala have killed more than 300 people and forced 200,000 into relief camps, with more misery expected as heavy rain pushed water levels higher. Read more
