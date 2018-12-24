JUST IN
Gadkari's transgender jibe at Maharashtra's project may invite trouble
News digest: Videocon case, farm loan waiver, offline retailers, and more

This is the first time an interministerial committee has been formed for granting permit to an airline

Vistara

Govt committee to decide if Vistara should get foreign flying permit

The government has formed an interministerial committee of three Cabinet-ranked ministers to decide if an international flying permit should be given to Vistara. Read more

With good end-of-season sales, this Christmas brings cheer to retailers

The Christmas season this year appears to have brought much-needed cheer to offline retailers, grappling with the growing clout of online platforms. Read more


Uber picks India as 'world lab' for mobility, transport innovations

Can Uber India help solve India’s and the world’s transport problems? Read more

Srikrishna panel seeks replies from Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

The ICICI Bank-appointed committee set up under retired Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna is reaching closure in its probe on allegations of code of conduct and conflict of interest by the bank’s former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar. Read more

Only 40% farm loan waiver in UP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka so far

Three months into demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a poll promise to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) electorate to waive farm loans of small land-owning farmers. Read more
First Published: Mon, December 24 2018. 02:30 IST

