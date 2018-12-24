News digest: Videocon case, farm loan waiver, offline retailers, and more

-
Govt committee to decide if Vistara should get foreign flying permit
The government has formed an interministerial committee of three Cabinet-ranked ministers to decide if an international flying permit should be given to Vistara. Read more
With good end-of-season sales, this Christmas brings cheer to retailers
The Christmas season this year appears to have brought much-needed cheer to offline retailers, grappling with the growing clout of online platforms. Read more
Uber picks India as 'world lab' for mobility, transport innovations
Can Uber India help solve India’s and the world’s transport problems? Read more
Srikrishna panel seeks replies from Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case
The ICICI Bank-appointed committee set up under retired Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna is reaching closure in its probe on allegations of code of conduct and conflict of interest by the bank’s former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar. Read more
Three months into demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a poll promise to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) electorate to waive farm loans of small land-owning farmers. Read more
