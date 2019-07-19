News junkies to tech: India's podcast ecosystem has something for everyone

Freshly washed and as blue as the sky after a much-awaited shower, a house in Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi serves partly as a studio that goes by the name Studio Logicbox. Its walls are lined with red and blue foam, or, as geeks would say, more precisely, Mass Loaded Vinyl (MLV) soundproofing foam.

Adjacent to the control room, which is fitted with four iMacs, is the recording room where Deepti Ahuja, an independent podcaster, is working on an episode for Delhi-based podcast platform, Hubhopper. Her podcast, Kachi Mitti, of stories with a message, is a Hubhopper original with six ...