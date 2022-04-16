News LIVE: Mann govt likely to announce 300 units of free power in Punjab

JUST IN

Mann-led AAP government in Punjab which completes one month in office on Saturday is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households

New Delhi 
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday said his government will soon give
The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab which completes one month in office on Saturday is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, sources said on Friday. They said the announcement is likely to be made on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday said his government will soon give "good news" to the people of the state, indicating it could announce free power supply to households.

Sri Lanka’s state-owned petroleum corporation announced fuel rationing for vehicles with effect from Friday, as an unprecedented economic crisis roils the country. According to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) statement, now motorcycles and other two-wheelers can purchase fuel upto worth Rs 1,000 per visit to a fuel station. 

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that people were "simply executed. Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

