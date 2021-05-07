News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong, says Tihar Jail administration

The administration on Friday said that the news of gangster Chhota Rajan's death is "wrong".

Rajan was found COVID-19 positive in the on April 22 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

"News of death of inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)