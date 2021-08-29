News updates live: Modi to speak on 'Mann Ki Baat'; US starts leaving Kabul
News updates: Farmers union in Haryana to meet after police cane protesters; Joe Biden warns of another militant attack in Afghanistan.
Mann Ki Baat | farmer protests | Afghanistan
The PM inaugurated four projects, worth Rs 83 crore, for the Somnath temple | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will at 11 am Sunday give his monthly radio speech, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, likely urging people to take precautions against Covid-19 as India heads for festivals.
Modi is likely to use 80th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to speak about national issues and introduce people who work is inspiring.
A group representing farmers will hold a mahapanchayat in Nuh district of Haryana on Sunday to plan protests against the police caning their compatriots at Karnal’s Gharaunda toll plaza on Saturday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked farmers to block highways and toll plazas in Haryana.
President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another militant attack was highly likely as US troops began leaving Kabul airport after a two-week scramble by Washington and its allies to evacuate citizens and at-risk Afghans.
