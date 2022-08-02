JUST IN

News updates: Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox; 6th case in India

Live news updates: He is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection

New Delhi 
Monkeypox
The patient's samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. | Illustration: Reuters)
Live news updates: A 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, has tested positive for monkeypox, taking the total number of infected people in the country to six, official sources said on Monday. He is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection. He has no recent history of foreign or local travel, sources told PTI.

The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that Russia Federation consistently followed the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The head of state sent a greeting to the participants and guests of the NPT conference.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 07:25 IST