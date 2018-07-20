NGMA's Gadanayak has come a long way from a little village in Odisha

Neulapoi, a small village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, is flanked by the Kapilash temple dedicated to Shiva on one side and by the Mahima Gadi temple on the other. The Mahima followers do not believe in idol worship. Their god is the formless, shapeless Shunya Brahman.

The two contrasting beliefs were part of Adwaita Gadanayak’s childhood in Neulapoi. And so were the myriad experiences of nature — the texture of trees and stones, the sound of water when you dunk your head in it, the look of rocks in the rains or when the sun burns down on them. Life was a felt ...