Kerala rains: 18 deaths, thousands displaced, many properties damaged
Business Standard

NHAI debt stands at Rs 3.49 trillion: Nitin Gadkari informs Parliament

Nitin Gadkari said the fund required by NHAI for debt servicing in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 will be Rs 31,282 crore, Rs 31,909 crore and Rs 30,552 crore, respectively

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | NHAI | India's infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Parliament, during the Budget Session in New Delhi
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The total outstanding debt of state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stood at around Rs 3.49 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the fund required by NHAI for debt servicing in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 will be Rs 31,282 crore, Rs 31,909 crore and Rs 30,552 crore, respectively.

Gadkari said the monetisation plan of operational highway stretches -- which has the largest share of Rs 1.6 lakh crore of the total asset monetisation plan of Rs 6 lakh crore over a period of 4 years, i.e. FY22 to FY25, as per the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) announced recently by the Centre -- includes 26,700 km of highways of four lanes.

Till date, NHAI has monetised 26 stretches under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and InvIT modes of monetisation.

According to the minister, the total budgetary outlay of the road ministry under BE 2022-23 is Rs 1,99,107.71 crore.

"In addition, NHAI envisages raising of Rs 15,000 crore from SPV and Rs 30,000 crore is investment envisaged from private sector participation," he said.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 23:02 IST

