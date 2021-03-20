NIA receives Home Ministry's notification to probe Mansukh Hiren's death

-
ALSO READ
Mansukh Hiren death: Maharashtra govt removes top cop from Crime Branch
Ambani house SUV case fallout: Cop hints at 'suicide'
Abandoned vehicle near Ambani's house: Hiren's family accepts body
'Something fishy': Uddhav on NIA probing Mansukh Hiren death case
Antilia scare: Sachin Waze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case of the SUV with 20 gelatin sticks found outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will also investigate the death of Thane based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was found dead on March 5.
An NIA officer in Delhi told IANS: "The agency has received a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case of death of Hiren. And we will soon register a case."
The official said that they are collecting all the documents related to Hiren's death from the Mumbai Police and ATS.
IANS had reported on March 17 that the case of the death of the Mumbai businessman will be transferred to the anti-terror probe agency.
The body of Hiren was found in a creek in Thane on March 5. Earlier Maharashtra's ATS was probing Hiren's death.
On March 3, the NIA had taken over the probe of the explosive laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. There was also a threat note in the vehicle.
The anti-terror probe agency arrested Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze on March 13. He was sent to NIA custody till March 25.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU