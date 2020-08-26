NIFT and IIP to help UP artisans design and package their products

The Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) will help artisans in in improving the design and packaging of their products. Besides, Sidbi would be meeting the capital challenge of these artisans. Small & micro entrepreneurs engaged in the manufacture of special products under the one-district-one-product (ODOP) scheme of the Adityanath Government would be able to avail assistance under this plan.

According to state MSME minister Siddharth Nath Singh, the government will soon sign an MOU with Sidbi, NIFT and to improve the packaging and design of the ODOP products. Sidbi will help entrepreneurs under ODOP meet the challenge of working capital. Singh said the agreement with NIFT and would improve the design and packaging of ODOP products, besides promoting the Local-Vocal campaign. Speaking about the proposed MOU, the MSME minister said NIFT would provide better designs to the textile, leather and carpet industries besides conducting training workshops for artisans. He said NIFT would develop a design bank for ODOP products, through which entrepreneurs get raw material, fabrics and colours as per the demand of overseas market. NIFT will help in branding and promoting the ODOP products. The minister said will also identify ODOP clusters in the state.

He said that under the agreement with Sidbi, entrepreneurs will get equity infusions, rebate in interest on loans and other financial support. MSMEs will get a digital platform on which they can get loans approved in just 59 minutes. Sidbi will conduct a case-by-case study to promote exports of OPOP products.