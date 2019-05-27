NIFT counselling 2019 registration begins: How you can apply online

Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will begin online registration for 2019 counselling for all programmes from today. The qualified candidates in entrance exam will have to participate in the counselling process. Candidates can register using the following credentials - form number, date of birth and password. The counselling will be held for the students who have qualified the B.Des and B.FTech examination.

How to register for counselling

— Log onto the NIFT official website - nift.ac.in

— On the homepage there will be a link to 'Register', click on that.

— The next screen which will appear will ask the candidates to fill in their credentials.

— The candidates have to register using the following credentials - form number, date of birth and password

— Post filling up these credentials click on submit. The registration is now complete

— The candidates will be called for document verification and other formalities

Here's what aspirants must know

Reporting time: Candidates are required to report at the chosen NIFT Campus at 9.30 am on the day of counselling for verification of documents and allotment of seats.

Documents for counselling: They have to carry the original documents, which will be returned after verification.

Candidates will be called for the counselling procedure based on their merit rank.

Counselling Important Dates Candidates can check the complete counselling schedule on NIFT's official website: nift.ac.in

NIFT 2019 Counselling: Fee

There is no registration fee for first round of counselling. However, candidates have to pay Rs 5,000 for subsequent rounds of counselling. The registration procedure for the second round of will start in the third week of July.