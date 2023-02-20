Nine Indian states among 50 most vulnerable regions due to climate change

Nine Indian states are among the top 50 regions in the world with the highest risk of damage due to change, a report released on Monday said. These are - Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat.

According to the 2023 Gross Domestic Risk report released by Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI), Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Assam had the highest Aggregated Damage Ratio (ADR). ADR is the total amount of damage to the built environment in a particular region in 2050. The higher the ADR, the higher the ranking in this report.

The report calculated the physical risk to the built environment in over 2,600 states and provinces worldwide in 2050.

Asia dominated the list with 114 among the top 200 regions falling here. had the highest number of regions, followed by and the United States of America (USA).

"80 per cent of the top 50 most at-risk states and provinces in 2050 are in China, the United States or India," the report said.

In terms of overall damage risk, Asia has the most to lose due to . On the other hand, it has the most to gain from preventing worsening and accelerating climate-resilient investment.

"Other countries with multiple provinces and states in the top 50 include Brazil, and Indonesia," it added.

Notably, nine out of the top 10 and 14 out of the top 15 most vulnerable cities are from . Jiangsu, Shandong and Hebei were the top three cities with maximum risk. Moreover, Guangzhou has been estimated to be "the most economically vulnerable city in the world" to sea level rise by 2050.

The only non-Chinese state in the top 10 was Florida from the .

Bihar, India's most vulnerable state, was at 22nd rank globally. Uttar Pradesh followed it at 25 and Assam at 28th.

" also has multiple provinces in the top 100, including Sindh province. Devastating flooding between June and August 2022 affected 30 per cent of the area of and has partially or fully damaged more than 900,000 houses in Sindh province," the report said.