Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC slams authorities for delay in seeking death orders

The was on Wednesday critical of the delay caused by the authorities in seeking issuance of death warrants for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case as also of the "delay tactics" adopted by the convicts. The Delhi government had moved the court for issuance of black warrants, two years after the supreme court in 2017 had dismissed the review petition against the confirmation of

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that after the apex court dismissed in 2017 the appeals of the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) — "nobody had bothered" to move the trial court for issuance of death warrants for their execution.