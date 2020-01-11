Nirbhaya case: SC to hear curative petitions by two convicts on Jan 14

-
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on January 14 curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.
A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 pm.
Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges and is the last and final legal remedy available to a person.
Two other death-row convicts, Akshay and Pawan Gupta, against whom death warrants have been issued by a Delhi court, have not filed curative petitions
