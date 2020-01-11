JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Illegal apartment complex in Kerala demolished; SC order implemented
Business Standard

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear curative petitions by two convicts on Jan 14

Two other death-row convicts, Akshay and Pawan Gupta, against whom death warrants have been issued, have not filed curative petitions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on January 14 curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 pm.

ALSO READ: 4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22, says court

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by the judges and is the last and final legal remedy available to a person.

Two other death-row convicts, Akshay and Pawan Gupta, against whom death warrants have been issued by a Delhi court, have not filed curative petitions
First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU