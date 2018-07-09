Nirbhaya gangrape case: Supreme Court upholds death penalty of rapists

The on Monday dismissed review petitions filed by three convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, upholding a death sentence handed to them.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice and justices and delivered the judgment on the pleas of (29), (22) and (23) in the case that rocked the nation six years ago and paved way for stringent laws against sexual harassment in the country.

The fourth death row convict, (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's May 5, 2017, judgment.





The had said the "brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature" of the crime could create a "tsunami of shock" to destroy a civilised society.

In its 2017 verdict, the apex court had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and a trial court in the case of the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012.



She was gangraped on December 16 night inside a running bus by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.