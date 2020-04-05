NITI Aayog seeks help from NGOs, UN, industry bodies in combating Covid-19

The government has reached out to NGOs, industry associations and international organisations to seek their assistance in outreach and for supplementing the steps taken towards combating the (Covid-19) pandemic.

The initiative is being undertaken by the empowered group, constituted on March 29 under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and headed by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, to coordinate with NGOs, private sector and international organisations for Covid-19 response related activities.

The committee has opened up cross-sectoral dialogue within the private sector and startups to engender collaboration among them to produce health equipment and PPEs.

The committee held six meetings between March 30 and April 6 with industry organisations including FICCI, CII, civil society groups and international organisations such as the World Health Organisation and agencies of the United Nations (UN).

The startups including AgVa, Biodesign Innovation Lab, Qure AIDrona Maps, mFine, MicroGo, Staqu, are working on innovative ventilator designs, testing tools, and tracking solutions have been contacted separately to understand their scale and possible contributions, a press statement by said.

In a letter to around 92,000 NGOs and civil society organisations, the government think-tank has sought the participation of NGOs in providing shelter to the homeless and daily wage workers, distribution of personal protective equipment, masks, sanitisers, soap for health and community workers.

NGOs are expected to play an important role in creating awareness about prevention, hygiene, social distancing, isolation and combating social stigma especially in vernacular languages.

has also asked the NGOs to assist the administration in identifying the hotspots and depute volunteers and caregivers to deliver services to the elderly, disbled, children and transgender persons.

Each NGO and civil society organisation will have to provide it FCRA details along with the type of support they are offering and the location. They would also have to submit the details of the amount spent, duration of support activities and the details of problems faced along with their suggestions.

Industry representatives have also shared with the empowered group the details of activities undertaken in public advocacy, philanthropy, CSR by way of running factory kitchens for preparing, distributing free food in coordination with local administration, making available factory hospitals, premises, guest houses as quarantine and shelter facilities.

The members of the committee include Vijayaraghavan, PSA, Kamal Kishore, Member, NDMA, Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar, Member, CBIC, along with officials from home and external affairs ministries and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), among others.