Nitin Gadkari inaugurates a vehicle scrapping facility in Haryana

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated a vehicle scrapping facility in Nuh district of Haryana.
The minister said that the automobile scrapping policy brought by the Union government will reduce pollution, while increasing the production capacity in the sector at lower cost.
Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of the vehicle scrapping facility at Fatehpur village in Nuh district, a state government statement said.
According to the statement, Gadkari said that the biggest benefit from this policy will be that copper, steel, aluminum, rubber and plastic will be easily available.
The automobile sector is providing employment to crores of people in the country. By the end of 2024, this new vehicle scrapping policy will generate a large number of jobs and this policy will also play an important role in cleaning the environment, he said.
Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, who was also present on the occasion, praised the Union minister for "creating a network of roads not only in the state but in the entire country".
