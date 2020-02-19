Nitya Gopal Das elected President of Ram Temple Trust, Champat Rai Gen Secy

Nitya Gopal Das was on Wednesday elected as the President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, in a meeting held in the capital to formulate plans for the construction of in Ayodhya.



Champat Rai was elected as the General Secretary and Shri Govindji Giri Dev was named the Treasurer of the Trust The meeting was held at the residence of K Parasaran, the head of the trust.

'People's emotions will be adhered to. The temple will be constructed as soon as possible', ANI quoted Nitya Gopal Das as saying.

In other key decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra was handed over the charge to head the temple construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The trust was constituted by the government after a verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case in November last year.

In the first meeting, the members were expected to finalise the date of construction but no such decision was announced. Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members, and three trustees.