Time for multilateral institutions to be relevant in post-Covid world: FM
Business Standard

NLEM 2022: Analysts see no major impact pharma companies' growth

The 2022 revision of the NLEM came after seven years. Most drugs that have been now brought into the NLEM include anti-infectives, anti-diabetics, anesthetics, etc

Topics
Medicines in India | pharmaceutical firms | National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

pharma, medicines, drugs
The bulk of the inclusions in the NLEM 2022 are in the anti-infective category, which constitutes roughly 13 per cent of the domestic market

The latest revision of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) that included 34 new drugs and removed 26 is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on the domestic pharmaceutical market, felt analysts and industry insiders.

Read our full coverage on Medicines in India

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 17:52 IST

