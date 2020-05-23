No community transmission of Covid-19 a falsehood: noted epidemiologist

The Central government on Friday said that the national lockdown helped prevent 54,000 deaths and two million Covid-19 cases in India. In an interview with Somesh Jha, leading epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil, former Principal, Christian Medical College, who is also a part of the research group assisting the National Task Force for Covid-19, discusses how the lockdown was of little help in containing the virus.

He also talks about India already witnessing a community transmission and how herd immunity will be an inevitable consequence. Edited excerpts: Do you think we adopted a ...