3.2 mn migrants ferried in more than 2,000 trains since May 1: Railways
Business Standard

No community transmission of Covid-19 a falsehood: noted epidemiologist

In a Q&A, Jayaprakash Muliyil, former Principal, Christian Medical College, explains why the lockdown was of little help in containing the virus

Topics
Coronavirus | Lockdown

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

The Central government on Friday said that the national lockdown helped prevent 54,000 deaths and two million Covid-19 cases in India. In an interview with Somesh Jha, leading epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil, former Principal, Christian Medical College, who is also a part of the research group assisting the National Task Force for Covid-19, discusses how the lockdown was of little help in containing the virus.

He also talks about India already witnessing a community transmission and how herd immunity will be an inevitable consequence. Edited excerpts: Do you think we adopted a ...

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 17:06 IST

