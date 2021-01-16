No coronavirus vaccination in Mumbai till Monday due to Co-Win app glitch

Covid-19 vaccination will not take place in on Sunday and Monday due to unresolved technical issues in Co-Win app.

The decision to put on hold vaccination drive came following instructions from the central government on Saturday evening, said.

The government has put in place a digital application for Covid-19 vaccination process. Beneficiaries who were registered on the app are supposed to receive a personalised text message asking them to vaccinate themselves. Also beneficiaries are supposed to get a one time password after completing verification formalities at vaccination centre.





But this did not happen today due to glitches in the app. Doctors and nurses who got the doses today received telephone calls from ward offices asking them to inoculate themselves.

In a press statement BMC said efforts are underway to resolve the technical issues in the app. It said while today offline process was allowed, government has instructed that all the subsequent vaccinations will have to be carried out digitally.

The BMC was planning to vaccinate 4,000 medical personnel on the first day it could vaccinate only 1,926 individuals today.