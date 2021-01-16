No coronavirus vaccination in Mumbai till Monday due to Co-Win app glitch

-
ALSO READ
DATA STORY: India now has fewer active coronavirus cases than France
Covid-19 Factoid: Haryana seeing a surge, records biggest single-day spike
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Recoveries continue to outpace fresh cases
DATA STORY: Nearly 70k coronavirus cases added in biggest single-day spike
Does a Bayesian approach allow us to understand the trajectory of Covid pandemic?
-
Covid-19 vaccination will not take place in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday due to unresolved technical issues in Co-Win app.
The decision to put on hold vaccination drive came following instructions from the central government on Saturday evening, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The government has put in place a digital application for Covid-19 vaccination process. Beneficiaries who were registered on the app are supposed to receive a personalised text message asking them to vaccinate themselves. Also beneficiaries are supposed to get a one time password after completing verification formalities at vaccination centre.
ALSO READ: A Red Letter Day for health care brave hearts: How they shed their fear
But this did not happen today due to glitches in the app. Doctors and nurses who got the doses today received telephone calls from ward offices asking them to inoculate themselves.
In a press statement BMC said efforts are underway to resolve the technical issues in the app. It said while today offline process was allowed, government has instructed that all the subsequent vaccinations will have to be carried out digitally.
The BMC was planning to vaccinate 4,000 medical personnel on the first day it could vaccinate only 1,926 individuals today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU