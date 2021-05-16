No Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai on Monday due to cyclone warning

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
In pics: Tamil Nadu on alert, NDRF teams deployed as Cyclone Burevi nears
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
-
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled vaccination drive on Monday in view of the cyclone warning.
Vaccination was not carried out over the weekend and will not be held on Monday too for the same reason.
The civic body had decided to allow walk-in facility for senior citizens at vaccination centres between Monday and Wednesday. Since vaccination has been suspended on Monday, the schedule for the same has been revised from Tuesday to Thursday.
The BMC has also said only healthcare workers and frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of Covishield in view of government decision to fix 12-16 week time gap for the doses.
"No one except healthcare workers/frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of covishield as vaccination for other categories commenced on March 1," municipal commissioner I S Chahal said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU