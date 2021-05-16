No Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai on Monday due to cyclone warning

(BMC) has cancelled drive on Monday in view of the warning.

was not carried out over the weekend and will not be held on Monday too for the same reason.

The civic body had decided to allow walk-in facility for senior citizens at centres between Monday and Wednesday. Since vaccination has been suspended on Monday, the schedule for the same has been revised from Tuesday to Thursday.

The BMC has also said only healthcare workers and frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of Covishield in view of government decision to fix 12-16 week time gap for the doses.

"No one except healthcare workers/frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of covishield as vaccination for other categories commenced on March 1," municipal commissioner I S Chahal said.