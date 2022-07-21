No extra fee to be charged to issue boarding pass at check-in counters

Airlines can't charge additional amount for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters, said Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters. This practice was implemented by the airlines with the onset of pandemic when the government had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in.

In May, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to a tweet and said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.