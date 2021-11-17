No more CAG vs govt; data will dictate history, says PM Narendra Modi

-
Exhorting auditors to adopt strong and scientific auditing practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said audit is an important tool for value addition which helps in recognising problems and finding solutions. He was addressing an event celebrating the first Audit Diwas organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday.
He said there was a time when auditing in the country was looked upon with apprehension and dread and “CAG vs government” had become the common thought of system. “...But today, this mindset has changed. Today audit is being considered as an important part of value addition.”
Modi said the non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking sector had continued to rise because of wrong practices and lack of transparency followed by the earlier regime. “You know very well how, in the past, NPAs were brushed under the carpet. However, we have put the truth of the previous governments in front of the country with complete honesty. We will find the solutions only when we recognise the problems,” he said.
The PM said in the past information was transmitted in form of stories and history was written through stories. “But now, data is information, and in the coming times our history will also be seen and understood through data. In the future, data will dictate history,” he said.
He listed out reforms such as contactless customs, automatic renewals, faceless assessments and online applications for service delivery, that have ended unnecessary government interventions.
