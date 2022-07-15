No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt

-
ALSO READ
India's 1st monkeypox case reported in Kerala; Centre sends high-level team
One case of monkeypox infection confirmed in Kerala: State health minister
LIVE: Govt issues guidelines to states on management of monkeypox disease
Monkeypox: Health Ministry asks states to screen, isolate patients
What is monkeypox?
-
With Kerala reporting the first case of monkeypox in India, the state government and health experts are of the opinion that there is no need to panic as of now and the state has already taken adequate steps to minimise its spread.
Health experts are of the opinion that the disease isn't as fatal as Covid. According to data available with the World Health Organisation, of the 3,413 monkeypox cases detected in 50 countries till June end, only one death has been reported in Nigeria. The United Kingdom reported the maximum number of cases, at 793, followed by Germany (521).
According to a government source, 15-20 people are already under observation, including 11 who travelled along with an infected person on a flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Thiruvananthapuram on July 12. After coming in contact with an infected person, the incubation period is around 21 days. Arvind Kumar Achra, Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital, Delhi, who was part of the Union government’s high-level multidisciplinary team sent to Kerala to monitor monkeypox, told Business Standard that though not contagious like Covid, one cause of worry is that the virus transmits through multiple modes.
Also Read: What is Monkeypox
“It is unlikely to have break out beyond the current case, as the state has already taken all precautionary measures. Unlike Covid, the possibility of mutation is lower too,” said Anish T S, a member of the Covid management committee in Kerala and assistant professor, Department of Community Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram. The infected person was first admitted to a private hospital in Kollam and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college. Kerala health minister Veena George had said on Thursday that there is nothing to worry about the virus and the affected patient is stable.
Kerala had seen the first three cases of Covid-19 too, when three Indian medical students returning from Wuhan were infected on January 30, 2020. On May 19, 2018, Kerala had also reported the first case of Nipah virus in South India on May 19, 2018.
Experts say the reason such diseases are getting detected first in Kerala is probably because of its better surveillance, higher density of non-resident India population and the quality of human resources in the medical field. “Awareness among people is higher in Kerala and the system is sensitive to such diseases. Moreover, out of the NRI population, a large quantity may be working in the healthcare sector abroad, unlike other states. These are the reasons why such diseases get identified easily in Kerala,” Anish said.
“This is not like Covid. Only people with close contact get affected. Another major advantage is that it is not (as) fatal. We should be cautious and people with comorbidities should take extra care,” said Samuel Koshy, president, Indian Medical Association, Kerala.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU