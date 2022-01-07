No new registration for third Covid-19 dose needed: Health ministry

No new registration would be required for those eligible for the precautionary or the third dose of Covid vaccine, the health ministry said on Friday. Those who have taken two doses of the Covid vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any Covid-19 vaccination centre to get their jab, the government has said.

Health ministry will push the schedules for vaccination tomorrow and the online appointment facility will also start then. The precautionary dose will be rolled out from January 10.

Amid rising concerns over Omicron variant and waning immunity, the government had announced a precautionary third dose. It said that the third dose to be made available only to healthcare, frontline workers and individuals above 60 years of age with comorbidities will be of the same vaccine as the primary two doses.

Nearly 30 mn healthcare and frontline workers will be eligible for a precaution shot. As for the elderly, India has 138 mn people above 60-years of age. They are eligible for third precaution doses once they complete nine months post their second vaccine shots. Vaccinations for the elderly began in March 2021.