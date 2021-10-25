No permission for Sunburn EDM festival yet: Goa Tourism Minister

Promoters of the Sunburn electronic dance have not been given permission for hosting the event in Goa, State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Monday.

The Minister said the file was still pending with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, adding that festivals like Sunburn would help attract the "richest tourists" to the coastal state.

"I have not given permission for Sunburn yet. The file is with the Chief Minister," Ajgaonkar told the media at the Secretariat.

On Sunday, the organisers of the high-profile music event 'Percept Live', had said the 15th edition of the festival would be held in and that only persons with double vaccination would be allowed at the event.

The Minister said he had instructed the Director of Tourism to enquire how the event is being promoted without any permission from the state government.

"I don't know on which basis the (organisers) are promoting (the festival)... I have told the Director to speak to them," he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the festival would be held in "if the Covid situation is under control." "...we need tourists. If we want the richest tourists, then we should have such events," Ajgaonkar said.

On October 19, the Tourism Minister had said the state government was not keen on low-budget tourists visiting the state, adding that Goa was looking to attract the "richest tourists".

