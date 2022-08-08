JUST IN
Noida authorities bulldoze encroachment by politician who abused woman
Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain as depression looms over Bay of Bengal
The Noida administration demolished an illegal construction using a bulldozer at the residence of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen abusing and pushing a woman in a viral video

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Residents gather outside residence of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who abused and assaulted a woman in a viral video. (Photo: Business Standard)
The Noida administration on Monday bulldozed an illegal construction at the residence of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen abusing and pushing a woman in a viral video.

Authorities and police personnel on Monday morning reached the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida Sector-93 B and demolished an encroachment by Tyagi, who claims to be a member of BJP's Kisan Morcha. BJP, however, has denied any links to Tyagi.

Police also detained supporters of Tyagi, who created a ruckus at the housing society.

In the viral video, it was seen that a spat broke out between Tyagi and a woman a few days ago over planting of saplings. According to the video, the politician wanted to plant some saplings but the women objected, citing violation of rules. However, Tyagi claimed that he was within his rights to plant saplings.

He was also seen hurling abuses and assaulting the woman during the incident.

Tyagi has been on the run since then and a search operation is ongoing to catch him.

Days after the incident, Tyagi's supporters created a ruckus at the housing complex, shouted slogans, and asked for the woman's address.

Due to the incident, Noida Phase 2 station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay was also suspended for his role in the case over negligence.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought the politician's arrest and has asked for police protection for the woman.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:58 IST

