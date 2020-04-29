JUST IN
Noida banks to deliver cash at doorsteps in hotspot areas via 'Bank Mitras'

India post, through Aadhaar enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations, said district magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

ANI 

Banks of GB Nagar doing doorstep delivery of cash in hotspots through 232 'Bank Mitras

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Tuesday said that Banks were delivering cash at the doorsteps in hotspot areas via 232 'Bank Mitras'.

India post is serving in 19 locations, he said.

"Banks of GB Nagar doing doorstep delivery of cash in hotspots through 232 'Bank Mitras'. India post, through Aadhaar enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations," he tweeted.

With 1,594 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed, April 29 2020. 09:27 IST

