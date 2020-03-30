Noida DM fails to control coronavirus, transferred after CM Yogi's visit

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh for failing to control the spread of coronavirus, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hotspot of the deadly infection in the state.

Announcing Singh's transfer, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari told reporters here that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

Suhas LY has been posted as the new District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the chief secretary said, adding that "he has left for Noida to take over charge".

"District Magistrate BN Singh has been removed and attached to Board of Revenue. Departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. The Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner has been asked to initiate the probe against him," Tiwari said.

Singh has been removed for his failure in carrying out works to control the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that he wrote an application for leave and leaked it to the media, which amounts to indiscipline.

Adityanath on Monday pulled up officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar for not being able to contain from spreading in the district, which has recorded 38 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the state.

Sixteen new positive cases were reported in UP on Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 88, officials said in Lucknow.