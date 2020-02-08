North meets south: When Dosa made its way into a Punjabi feast at Badals'

It was north meets south at Badals’ annual makki roti-sarson sag lunch on Budget eve. Amidst Punjabi delicacies like Amritsar kulchas and makki roti, southern specialty, dosa, found its way to the lunch hosted by Union minister and her husband, MP Sukhbir Singh. The lunch is prepared by cooks who even bring with themselves water (in tankers) from as they feel the Delhi water lacks the authentic touch. Sadly, crisp kulchas, wholesome makki roti with dollops of butter and chat among an array of dishes, besides hot jalebi, gulab jamun and gajar ka halwa in dessert took the limelight away from the dosas (made with water). As far as guests were concerned, political leaders, cutting across party lines, took time off from their politicking to enjoy the winter sun and food. Apart from Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur, Supriya Sule, Rajiv Shukla, Kanimozhi, and Kirron Kher among others were present. Absence of Arun Jaitley was felt by all.

Amritsar calling

Delhi to Amritsar in three-and-a-half hours! No, it’s not a bullet train, but a roadway. Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has managed to persuade the affable Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, to okay an expressway connecting the two cities that will drastically reduce the travel time between them. If this is mixing religion with politics, then this is the best way to do so — and who better than the younger Badal and Gadkari to bond together!