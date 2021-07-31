Northeast will always be one, says Mizoram CM amid clashes at Assam border

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that will always be one, amid deadly violence at its border with Assam, which advised its residents to not visit the neighbouring state.

Zoramthanga also shared on Twitter a notification issued by his government, stating that there will be no restrictions on the movement of non-residents of in Kolasib district, which borders Assam's Cachar district.

"# will always be #One," the chief minister tweeted on Friday.

Zoramthanga's comment came a day after the government issued a travel advisory, asking its residents not to travel to and those staying there to exercise utmost caution.

Meanwhile, the border row continued to simmer as police forces of the two states registered criminal cases over Monday's violence that left at least seven people from dead and more than 50 people injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)