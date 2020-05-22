Notes from the front line on what it's like to deal with Covid-19

As the lockdown curbs lift slowly and cases mount in India, health care workers know that their role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has only just begun. Here, these vulnerable saviours who risk their lives to save ours share their experience of dealing with Covid-19.

Ankush Garg, Doctor, New Delhi At 7 am, Ankush Garg wakes up at a 3-star OYO hotel, earmarked for doctors on Covid-19 duty, to prepare himself for the day. He has been entrusted with an arduous task — to take care of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Delhi’s Safdarjung ...