Now get 'prasad' by post from Kashi Vishwanath temple during Sawan

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Under the project, the Varanasi Development Authority is dismantling existing properties, including all commercial and residential structures, but preserving ancient temples in the 15,000-sqm area from Kashi Vishwanath to the ghats
While devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of prasad.

Lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees take out Kawad yatra and throng temples in the holy month of Sawan, but this year the coronavirus pandemic has forced the authorities to ban such religious activities.

While devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of 'prasad' during the Sawan period of the Hindu calendar beginning on Monday, thanks to the department of posts.

"The department of posts and Kashi Vishwanath temple trust have entered an agreement for delivery of prasad during Sawan. The 'prasaad' will be delivered by speed post," director in Department of Posts, Lucknow circle, Krishna Kumar Yadav, said.

The facility will be available in districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

To get the prasad , one has to send an electronic money order ( EMO) of Rs 251 from any post office to senior superintendent of Posts Offices, Varanasi east division, and on the third day the 'prasad' from Kashi Vishwanath temple will be delivered by speed post, he said.

The parcel will include a photograph of Kashi Vishwanath temple's Jyotirlinga, Maha Mritunjaya Maha Yantrama , Shiva Chalisa, Rudraksh rosary, dry fruits, ash and a packet of sweets, according to Yadav.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 08:18 IST

