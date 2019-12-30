NRC an internal affair of Indian govt, says Bangladesh Border Guards chief

The process of creation of the Register of Citizens (NRC) is completely an “internal affair" of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) said on Sunday.

The BGB will continue to work to prevent illegal crossings into India, its Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam said at a press conference here.

A BGB delegation, led by Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with their counterparts, the BSF said.

"This is completely an internal affair of the Indian government," he said when asked to comment on the NRC issue. When asked about the provisions of the CAA that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from three countries, the DG said he would not like to make any comments.