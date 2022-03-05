NSE case: CBI court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's anticipatory bail plea

-
A special CBI court on Saturday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the NSE co-location case.
The CBI had earlier arrested Anand Subramanian, NSE's former group operating officer, from Chennai.
Subramanian has been remanded to CBI custody till March 6.
In December 2015, Sebi received a whistleblower complaint alleging governance issues in appointment of Subramanian. The market regulator then sought an explanation from the exchange on various points raised in the complaints. The exchange, which was then headed by Ramkrishna, was evasive. Sebi sent several reminders to the exchange. In October 2016, Subramanian was ousted from the exchange. In December 2016, Ramkrishna also stepped down as MD& CEO. Around the same time, Sebi had also received whistleblower complaints against NSE’s colocation (colo) facility. The complaint said that the exchange was granting unfair access to certain brokers and alleged scam worth thousands of crores of rupees.
The latest questioning was done on the basis of a first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on May 28, 2018 in the co-location (colo) matter. The four-year old FIR was primarily against Sanjay Gupta of OPG Securities, a broking outfit alleged to have got unfair access to NSE's colo facilities. The FIR also named unknown officials of the NSE for their role in the colo controversy. Market observers say the arrest by the CBI is on account of pressure on the central agency to crack down on the case. While Sebi has been criticised for delay in passing the order in the Ramkrishna matter, CBI too had taken little action after filing the FIR nearly four years ago.
In a recent order, the regulator has penalised NSE's former MDs and CEOs Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and others for various violations in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to then MD Ramkrishna.
The regulator in its order revealed that Ramkrishna was steered by a yogi dwelling in the Himalayan ranges in the appointment of Subramanian. Also, she was accused of sharing confidential information, including the bourse's financial financial and business plans, dividend scenario, financial results with the yogi and even consulted the yogi over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees.
The yogi, according to Ramkrishna, was a "spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational coordinates and largely dwelt in the Himalayan range".
Also, the emails exchanged between Yogi and Ramkrishna referred that NSE was planning for a self listing, the order found.
During these probes, the NSE board came to know that Ramkrishna was sharing confidential information about the exchange to an unknown person, with an email ID rigyajursama@outlook.com.
